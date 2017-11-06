FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Thai Union CEO says raw material prices put pressure on margins
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 6, 2017 / 5:39 AM / Updated an hour ago

BRIEF-Thai Union CEO says raw material prices put pressure on margins

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Thai Union Group PCL says

* Gross margins should improve next year to above 14 percent on improving raw material prices

* Has gross profit margin target of 15 percent next year

* Says depreciation of the British pound and euro has affected margins

* Able to maintain SG&A expenses at 9 percent

* Tuna oil facility in Germany was delayed by one quarter

* Dividend yields for this year at 3.4 percent on higher net profits

* Plans to double china revenue in 2018 from 75 million yuan in 2017

* Targets sales in china of 700 million yuan over 5 years

* Delaying market growth in Middle East over political uncertainty Further company coverage: (Reporting by Chayut Setboonsarng)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
