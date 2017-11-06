BRIEF-Thai Union CEO says raw material prices put pressure on margins

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Thai Union Group PCL says
* Gross margins should improve next year to above 14 percent on improving raw material prices
* Has gross profit margin target of 15 percent next year
* Says depreciation of the British pound and euro has affected margins
* Able to maintain SG&A expenses at 9 percent
* Tuna oil facility in Germany was delayed by one quarter
* Dividend yields for this year at 3.4 percent on higher net profits
* Plans to double china revenue in 2018 from 75 million yuan in 2017
* Targets sales in china of 700 million yuan over 5 years
* Delaying market growth in Middle East over political uncertainty Further company coverage: (Reporting by Chayut Setboonsarng)