BRIEF-Thai Union Group Resumes Ops Of Pioneer Food Cannery, Ghana

May 20 (Reuters) - Thai Union Group PCL:

* RESUMED OPERATIONS OF PIONEER FOOD CANNERY (PFC), GHANA ON MAY 18

* ON ANNUALIZED BASIS, EXPECT PRODUCTION IMPACT OF NOT MORE THAN 1% OF ANNUAL AMBIENT SEAFOOD PRODUCTION TONNAGE

* DURING PERIOD OF CLOSURE, HAVE BEEN LOOKING TO INCREASE PRODUCTION ACROSS GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN TO COMPENSATE

* RESUMED OPERATIONS OF PIONEER FOOD CANNERY WITH LIMITED PRODUCTION CAPACITY

* DO NOT EXPECT TO SEE SIGNIFICANT, LONG-TERM IMPACT FROM COVID-19 OUTBREAK

* TESTING SHOWED SIGNIFICANTLY LOWER NUMBERS OF POSITIVE COVID-19 CASES IN EMPLOYEES THAN INITIALLY INDICATED & REPORTED