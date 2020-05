May 27 (Reuters) - Thai Union Group PCL:

* THAI UNION- ON 25 MAY, CO RECEIVED CONFIRMATION THAT WORKER IN EUROPEAN SEAFOOD INVESTMENT PORTUGAL PLANT HAS TESTED POSITIVE FOR COVID-19

* THAI UNION- AS PRECAUTIONARY MEASURE, SENT HOME ABOUT 200 OUT OF THE TOTAL 850 WORKERS AT THE PLANT

* THAI UNION GROUP - ESIP REMAINS OPEN