Jan 31 (Reuters) - Thaicom Pcl:

* ‍FY NET LOSS 2.65 BILLION BAHT VERSUS PROFIT OF 1.61 BILLION BAHT A YEAR AGO

* FY CONSOL REVENUE FROM SALES OF GOODS AND RENDERING OF SERVICES 6,689 MILLION BAHT, DOWN 22.6% PERCENT