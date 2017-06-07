FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Thaihot Group, unit to invest in industrial firm, US property project, to cut stake in Fujian firm
June 7, 2017 / 9:24 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Thaihot Group, unit to invest in industrial firm, US property project, to cut stake in Fujian firm

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 7 (Reuters) - Thaihot Group Co Ltd

* Says it plans to unload 82.27 percent stake in Fujian company for 404 million yuan ($59.47 million)

* Says it plans to acquire 23.32 percent stake in Beijing tech industrial firm for 1.75 billion yuan

* Says its unit to invest $10 million in CITIC Capital YBI Fund GP Ltd for San Francisco property projects

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2seYxMh; bit.ly/2r0xBAd; bit.ly/2sCBatF

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.7932 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)

