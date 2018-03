March 21 (Reuters) - Thailand’s Home Product Center Pcl :

* SAYS TARGETS SAME STORE SALES GROWTH OF 3-4 PERCENT, UP FROM -0.8 PERCENT LAST YEAR ON BETTER PURCHASING POWER

* SAYS PLANS 6 BILLION-6.5 BILLION BAHT ($208.20 million)INVESTMENT IN 8-9 NEW LOCATIONS AND STORE RENOVATIONS Further company coverage: ($1 = 31.2200 baht) (Reporting by Chayut Setboonsarng)