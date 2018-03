March 28 (Reuters) - Thailand’s Saha Pathanapibul Pcl :

* SAYS EXPECTS 2018 SALES UP 9 PERCENT TO 34.2 BILLION BAHT ($1.10 billion) Further company coverage: ($1 = 31.20 baht) (Reporting by Satawasin Staporncharnchai Writing by Orathai Sriring)