Feb 22 (Reuters) - Thaitheparos Pcl:

* FY ‍ NET PROFIT 345.4 MILLION BAHT VERSUS 415 MILLION BAHT​‍​

* FY REVENUE FROM SALE OF GOODS 2,734.66 MILLION BAHT VERSUS 2,633.75 MILLION BAHT