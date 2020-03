BRIEF-Thales Joins Consortium To Produce Medical Ventilators For UK

March 30 (Reuters) - Thales SA:

* PARTICIPATES IN CONSORTIUM OF UK INDUSTRIAL, TECHNOLOGY AND ENGINEERING BUSINESSES FROM AEROSPACE, AUTOMOTIVE AND MEDICAL SECTORS TO PRODUCE MEDICAL VENTILATORS FOR THE UK

* COMPANIES IN THE CONSORTIUM HAVE NOW RECEIVED FORMAL ORDERS FROM THE GOVERNMENT IN EXCESS OF 10,000 UNITS

* PRODUCTION WILL BEGIN THIS WEEK

* IN RESPONSE TO NHS’ REQUIREMENTS TO TREAT CORONAVIRUS PATIENTS, THERE ARE A RANGE OF OTHER PROJECTS AIMING TO INCREASE VENTILATOR PRODUCTION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)