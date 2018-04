April 12 (Reuters) - Thales SA:

* SAYS SUCCESSFULLY LAUNCHED A 2-TRANCHE BOND ISSUE FOR A TOTAL AMOUNT OF 1 BILLION EUROS

* SAYS WITH THE TRANSACTION, THE GROUP FINALIZES THE FINANCING OF ITS PROPOSED GEMALTO ACQUISITION, EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED IN THE SECOND HALF OF 2018.

* THE AMOUNTS RAISED WILL ENABLE IT TO CANCEL THE DEDICATED BRIDGE CREDIT AGREEMENT CONCLUDED IN DECEMBER 2017 TO FINANCE THIS ACQUISITION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Paris Newsroom)