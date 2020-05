May 18 (Reuters) - THALES SA:

* THESE CONTRACTS ARE FULLY FINANCED UNDER EUROPEAN COMMISSION H2020 PROGRAMME CONCERN STUDY PHASES ON SYSTEM EVOLUTION

* EUROPEAN SPACE AGENCY AWARDS TWO CONTRACTS TO THALES ALENIA SPACE, JOINT COMPANY BETWEEN THALES (67%) AND LEONARDO (33%), CONCERNING EGNOS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)