June 9 (Reuters) - Thalys Medical Technology Inc :

* SAYS IT GETS SECURITIES REGULATOR'S APPROVAL TO ISSUE 543.3 MILLION YUAN ($76.72 million) WORTH OF CONVERTIBLE BONDS Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/3cMd5pS Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.0820 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)