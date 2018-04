April 19 (Reuters) - Thanachart Capital PCL:

* Q1 NET PROFIT 1.90 BILLION BAHT VERSUS 1.60 BILLION BAHT

* Q1 TOTAL OPERATING INCOME 12.24 BILLION BAHT VERSUS 11.12 BILLION BAHT

* Q1 NPL RATIO 2.48 PERCENT VERSUS 2.40 PERCENT IN Q4

* Q1 TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIO OF THE BANK IS AT 14.70 PERCENT, A DECREASE FROM 14.81 PERCENT AT THE END OF 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: