BRIEF-Tharisa Qtrly PGM Recovery At 83.7% With Production Of 32.1 Koz On A 6E Basis

April 9 (Reuters) - Tharisa PLC:

* SECOND QUARTER PRODUCTION REPORT FOR THE QUARTER ENDED 31 MARCH 2020

* QTRLY PLATINUM GROUP METALS (‘PGMS’) RECOVERY AT 83.7% WITH PRODUCTION OF 32.1 KOZ ON A 6E BASIS

* LENDERS PROACTIVELY SUPPORTING BUSINESS

* RECEIVED FORCE MAJEURE NOTIFICATIONS FROM ITS PGM CONCENTRATE OFF-TAKERS

* ONGOING CAPITAL PROJECTS HAVE BEEN SUSPENDED

* QTRLY REEF TONNES MINED 1 131.1 KT AND TONNES MILLED 1 166.9 KT

* QTRLY CHROME RECOVERY AT 61.8% WITH CONCENTRATE PRODUCTION OF 310.1 KT

* AS A RESULT OF LOCKDOWN, THARISA’S VULCAN PROJECT IS SUSPENDED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE

* GUIDANCE FOR YEAR WILL REMAIN SUSPENDED UNTIL CO IN POSITION TO QUANTIFY IMPACT OF COVID-19 PANDEMIC AND SOUTH AFRICAN LOCKDOWN