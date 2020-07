BRIEF-Tharisa Says Revised FY2020 Production Guidance To 130 Koz To 135 Koz PGMS (6E Basis)

July 9 (Reuters) - Tharisa PLC:

* THARISA PLC - REVISED FY2020 PRODUCTION GUIDANCE OF 130 KOZ TO 135 KOZ PGMS (6E BASIS) AND 1.25 MT TO 1.30 MT OF CHROME CONCENTRATES

* THARISA PLC - PGM SALES AND DELIVERIES HAVE RETURNED TO PRE COVID-19 LEVELS

* THARISA PLC - QUARTER CHROME PRODUCTION INCREASED BY 3.6% TO 321.4 KT COMPARED TO PRIOR QUARTER

* THARISA PLC - RECORD ROM OUTPUT LEVELS IN MAY 2020 AND JUNE 2020

* THARISA PLC - QTRLY REEF TONNES MINED UP 14.2% TO 1 291.3 KT AND TONNES MILLED UP 4.6% TO 1 220.2 KT

* THARISA PLC - COMPANY REMAINS STRONGLY CASH GENERATIVE AND FINANCIALLY SOLID