March 27 (Reuters) - Tharisa PLC:

* THARISA PLC - UPDATE ON LOCKDOWN DUE TO COVID-19

* THARISA PLC - THARISA HAS RECEIVED FORCE MAJEURE NOTIFICATIONS FROM ITS PLATINUM GROUP METALS (PGM) CONCENTRATE OFFTAKERS

* THARISA PLC - THARISA PGM SMELTER IS ON CARE AND MAINTENANCE

* THARISA PLC - THARISA HAS DECLARED FORCE MAJEURE ON ITS CONTRACTED CHROME CONCENTRATE SALES AGREEMENTS