March 24 (Reuters) - Tharisa PLC:

* ONGOING PROJECTS WILL BE SUSPENDED.

* EXISTING CHROME ORE SHIPMENTS WILL CONTINUE AS LONG AS PERMISSIBLE. PGM CONCENTRATES PRODUCED WILL BE DELIVERED PRIOR TO SHUT DOWN.

* THARISA IS PLANNING TO COMMENCE PRODUCTION WITH EFFECT OF MORNING SHIFT ON FRIDAY, 17 APRIL 2020

* THARISA'S GUIDANCE FOR YEAR IS SUSPENDED UNTIL COMPANY IS IN A BETTER POSITION TO QUANTIFY FULL IMPACT OF LOCKDOWN