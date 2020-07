July 2 (Reuters) - Thc Global Group Ltd:

* EXPECTING FIRST EXPORT OF CANNDEO TO CANADA IN Q3 2020 OF 3,000 BOTTLES, FIRST TO EUROPE IN Q4 2020

* TETRA HEALTH CLINICS RECEIVED INCREASE IN PATIENT ENQUIRIES OF 30% IN JUNE

* ANTICIPATES INITIAL SHIPMENT OF 3,000 BOTTLES OF MEDICINAL CANNABIS IN Q3 2020 TO CANADA

* ANTICIPATES FIRST PURCHASED SUPPLY INTO EUROPE IN Q4 2020