June 25 (Reuters) - Thc Global Group Ltd:

* SIGNS PRODUCTION AGREEMENT WITH NEW ZEALAND’S MEDLEAF THERAPEUTICS

* PRODUCTION AGREEMENT TO CONTINUE UNTIL AUGUST 2021

* FIRST MEDICINES TO BE SUPPLIED IN OCTOBER 2020 FOLLOWING REGISTRATION

* TO PROVIDE WHITE-LABELLED PRODUCTION OF MEDICINAL CANNABIS MEDICINES TO MEDLEAF Source text nASX1SfZsx Further company coverage: