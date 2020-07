July 6 (Reuters) - Thc Global Group Ltd:

* CANADIAN OPERATIONS ACHIEVED UNAUDITED TRADING REVENUE OF A$3M IN Q2 2020 - 50% PCP GROWTH

* CO WILL PRODUCE AND EXPORT AN INITIAL 3,000 BOTTLES OF MEDICINAL CANNABIS MEDICINES TO CANADA IN H2 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: