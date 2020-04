April 22 (Reuters) - Thc Global Group Ltd:

* THC GLOBAL GROUP LTD - ENTERED INTO PRODUCT DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH ACA MÜLLER

* THC GLOBAL GROUP-UNDER DEAL, ACA MÜLLER WILL DISTRIBUTE CO’S CANNDEO BRANDED TGA GMP LICENCED & EU GMP COMPLIANT ORAL SOLUTION MEDICINES ACROSS EUROPE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: