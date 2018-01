Jan 18 (Reuters) - THC Therapeutics Inc:

* THC THERAPEUTICS BECOMES MILLENNIUM BLOCKCHAIN

* THC THERAPEUTICS INC - MILLENNIUM BLOCKCHAIN IS FORMING A NEW BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND ELECTED NEW CHAIRMAN, ENZO VILLANI

* THC THERAPEUTICS INC - ‍BRANDON ROMANEK WILL CONTINUE AS CEO AND REMAIN A MEMBER OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS​