BRIEF-The A2 Milk Company Enters Sales & Distribution Agreement With Yuhan Corporation

April 16 (Reuters) - A2 Milk Company Ltd:

* THE A2 MILK COMPANY EXPANDS INTO SOUTH KOREA

* INITIAL SALES ARE EXPECTED TO COMMENCE DURING SECOND HALF OF CALENDAR YEAR 2018

* ENTERED INTO EXCLUSIVE SALES & DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH YUHAN CORPORATION TO PROMOTE & DISTRIBUTE CO’S BRANDED PRODUCTS IN SOUTH KOREA

* ALONGSIDE EXPANSION INTO SOUTH KOREA, A2MC IS CONTINUING TO BROADEN ITS NUTRITIONAL PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

* CO TO SHORTLY INTRODUCE PREMIUM MILK POWDER PRODUCT BLENDED WITH NEW ZEALAND SOURCED MĀNUKA HONEY