Nov 8 (Reuters) - Advisory Board Co

* The Advisory Board Company reports third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.27

* Q3 earnings per share $0.02

* Q3 revenue $183.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $202.6 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.48 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Advisory Board co qtrly ‍adjusted revenue $182.8 million versus $196.8 million ​

* Advisory Board Co - ‍is not updating financial guidance for 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: