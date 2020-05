BRIEF-The Aldo Group Announces Intention To Restructure Under Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act

May 7 (Reuters) - THE ALDO GROUP :

* THE ALDO GROUP ANNOUNCES INTENTION TO RESTRUCTURE UNDER COMPANIES’ CREDITORS ARRANGEMENT ACT

* THE ALDO GROUP INC - ALDO GROUP BRANDS WILL REMAIN OPEN FOR BUSINESS ONLINE THROUGHOUT RESTRUCTURING PROCESS

* THE ALDO GROUP INC - SOUGHT AND OBTAINED AN INITIAL ORDER PURSUANT TO COMPANIES’ CREDITORS ARRANGEMENT ACT FROM SUPERIOR COURT OF QUÉBEC

* THE ALDO GROUP INC - PHYSICAL STORES TO RE-OPEN IN ACCORDANCE WITH LOCAL COVID-19 RESTRICTIONS

* THE ALDO GROUP INC - ALDO, CALL IT SPRING AND GLOBO’S ECOMMERCE WEBSITES WILL REMAIN OPEN THROUGHOUT PROCESS

* THE ALDO GROUP INC - HAS VOLUNTARILY APPLIED FOR SIMILAR PROTECTION IN UNITED STATES AND IS ABOUT TO DO SAME IN SWITZERLAND

* THE ALDO GROUP INC - INITIAL ORDER PROVIDES FOR A STAY OF PROCEEDINGS IN FAVOUR OF COMPANY FOR AN INITIAL PERIOD OF 10 DAYS