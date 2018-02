BRIEF-The Andersons Q4 Earnings Per Share $2.42

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Andersons Inc:

* THE ANDERSONS, INC. REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER RESULTS

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.62

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.42

* Q4 REVENUE $1.0 BILLION

* ‍ SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO SELL ITS GRAIN ELEVATORS IN HUMBOLDT, KENTON AND DYER, TENNESSEE, TO A SUBSIDIARY OF TYSON FOODS​

* ANDERSONS - EXPECTS TO BENEFIT FROM A SUBSTANTIAL DECREASE IN ITS EFFECTIVE TAX RATE BEGINNING IN 2018

* ‍ EXPLORING OPTIONS FOR THREE REMAINING FACILITIES IN TENNESSEE THAT ARE NOT A PART OF PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH TYSON​

* QTRLY ADJUSTED RESULTS EXCLUDE $74.2 MILLION, OR $2.62 PER DILUTED SHARE NET INCOME TAX BENEFIT RELATED TO U.S. FEDERAL INCOME TAX REFORM

* IN QUARTER ‍ RECORDED A SIGNIFICANT ONE-TIME INCOME TAX BENEFIT OF $74.2 MILLION, PRIMARILY RELATED TO NEW, LOWER TAX RATE​

* ‍EXPECTS PLANT NUTRIENT‘S WHOLESALE FERTILIZER BUSINESS TO BE CHALLENGED IN NEAR TERM UNTIL SOME SUPPLY/DEMAND EQUILIBRIUM IS ACHIEVED​

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.42, REVENUE VIEW $1.22 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: