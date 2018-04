April 19 (Reuters) - APAX DIGITAL FUND:

* THE APAX DIGITAL FUND TO ACQUIRE SOLITA

* APAX DIGITAL FUND - ACQUISITION OF A MAJORITY STAKE IN FINNISH COMPANY SOLITA FROM VAAKA PARTNERS

* APAX DIGITAL FUND - FINANCIAL TERMS OF TRANSACTION ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED

* APAX DIGITAL FUND - SOLITA MANAGEMENT WILL ACQUIRE A MINORITY STAKE IN THE BUSINESS Source text for Eikon: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)