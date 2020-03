March 20 (Reuters) - Bjorn Borg AB:

* THE BJÖRN BORG GROUP IS AFFECTED BY THE CORONA VIRUS - WITHDRAWS PROPOSAL FOR SHAREHOLDER DIVIDENDS

* CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK MAY HAVE SUBSTANTIAL NEGATIVE FINANCIAL IMPACT ON BJÖRN BORG GROUP’S BUSINESS.

* BJORN BORG-CONTINUOUS ACTIVITIES TO REDUCE COSTS AND MINIMIZE NEGATIVE IMPACT OF OUTBREAK ON BUSINESS, INCLUDING PREPARING FOR SHORT-TERM LAYOFFS ETC