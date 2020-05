BRIEF-The Board Of Directors Of Recipharm Resolves On A Rights Issue

May 27 (Reuters) - Recipharm AB (publ):

* THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF RECIPHARM RESOLVES ON A RIGHTS ISSUE OF APPROXIMATELY SEK 2,017 MILLION AND ANNOUNCES THE TERMS

* RECIPHARM AB (PUBL) - NEW ISSUE OF SHARES WITH PREFERENTIAL RIGHTS FOR EXISTING SHAREHOLDERS OF APPROXIMATELY SEK 2,017 MILLION

* RECIPHARM AB (PUBL) - PURPOSE OF RIGHTS ISSUE IS, PRIMARILY TO FINANCE ACQUISITION OF CONSORT AND TO REPAY ASSOCIATED BRIDGE FACILITY

* RECIPHARM AB (PUBL) - SUBSCRIPTION PRICE HAS BEEN SET TO SEK 70 PER SHARE

* RECIPHARM AB (PUBL) - SUBSCRIPTION PERIOD RUNS FROM 5 JUNE 2020 THROUGH 22 JUNE 2020.