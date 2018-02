Feb 6 (Reuters) - Bon-Ton Stores Inc :

* THE BON-TON STORES, INC. RECEIVES COURT APPROVAL OF “FIRST DAY” MOTIONS TO SUPPORT BUSINESS OPERATIONS

* BON-TON STORES INC - COURT ‍APPROVAL PROVIDES INTERIM ACCESS UP TO $725 MILLION IN DEBTOR-IN-POSSESSION FINANCING​

* BON-TON STORES - ‍U.S. BANKRUPTCY COURT APPROVED ALL OF CO‘S FIRST DAY MOTIONS RELATED TO VOLUNTARY PETITIONS FOR CHAPTER 11 FINANCIAL RESTRUCTURING​

* BON-TON STORES -‍COLLECTIVELY,APPROVALS AT HEARING ON FEB 6 WILL SUPPORT CO'S BUSINESS,ENABLE CO TO MEET FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS THROUGHOUT RESTRUCTURING