Nov 28 (Reuters) - Bon-Ton Stores Inc:

* THE BON-TON STORES INC ANNOUNCES NOVEMBER 2017 SALES

* NOVEMBER SAME STORE SALES ROSE 3.1 PERCENT

* COMPARABLE STORE SALES FOR FOUR WEEKS ENDED NOVEMBER 25, 2017 INCREASED 3.1 PCT

* "WE EXPERIENCED IN-STORE TRAFFIC THAT WAS BETTER THAN INDUSTRY REGIONAL TRENDS, PARTICULARLY ON BLACK FRIDAY"