BRIEF-The Buckle Inc says criminal entity accessed some guest credit card information

June 17 (Reuters) - Buckle Inc
* The Buckle, Inc. notification of data security incident
* Victim of security incident in which criminal entity accessed some guest credit card information following purchases at some of our retail stores
* Buckle Inc -"we immediately launched a thorough investigation and engaged leading third-party forensic experts to review our systems and secure affected part of our network"
* No evidence that buckle.com website or buckle.com guests were impacted
* Buckle inc- through investigation learned that store payment data systems were infected with a form of malicious code, which was quickly removed
* Buckle inc says it is possible that certain credit card numbers may have been compromised due to incident
* "believe exposure of cardholder data that can be used to create counterfeit cards is limited"
* Buckle -based on forensic investigation, believe no social security numbers, email addresses or physical addresses were obtained by those responsible Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: