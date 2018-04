April 16 (Reuters) - Carlyle Group LP:

* THE CARLYLE GROUP HIRES TAYLOR BOSWELL AS MANAGING DIRECTOR ON CREDIT OPPORTUNITIES TEAM

* THE CARLYLE GROUP SAYS BEFORE JOINING CARLYLE, TAYLOR BOSWELL WORKED AT APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT