BRIEF-The Carlyle Group names new executive leadership team
#Market News
October 25, 2017 / 11:05 AM / Updated an hour ago

BRIEF-The Carlyle Group names new executive leadership team

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Carlyle Group LP

* The Carlyle Group names new executive leadership team

* Carlyle Group LP - Kewsong Lee and Glenn Youngkin will become co-chief executive officers of the Carlyle group ‍​

* Carlyle Group LP - current chairman Daniel A. D’Aniello will become Chairman Emeritus and continue to serve on the Carlyle board and executive group‍​

* Carlyle Group LP - Peter J. Clare will become co-chief investment officer alongside current CIO William E. Conway, Jr‍​

* Carlyle Group LP - Glenn, Kewsong and Peter will join the Carlyle board of directors

* Carlyle Group - current co-CEOs David Rubenstein, William Conway Jr. to become co-executive chairmen of board, continue to serve on Carlyle executive group‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
