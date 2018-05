BRIEF-The Carlyle Group Reports Q1 Earnings Per Share $0.30

May 1 (Reuters) - Carlyle Group LP:

* THE CARLYLE GROUP ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.30

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.26 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* DISTRIBUTABLE EARNINGS OF $139 MILLION ON A PRE-TAX BASIS FOR Q1 2018

* ECONOMIC INCOME OF $169 MILLION ON A PRE-TAX BASIS AND ECONOMIC NET INCOME OF $0.47 PER ADJUSTED UNIT ON A POST-TAX BASIS IN Q1

* $7.7 BILLION IN CAPITAL RAISED IN Q1

* QTRLY DISTRIBUTABLE EARNINGS OF $0.36 PER COMMON UNIT ON A POST-TAX BASIS

* TOTAL ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT $201.5 BILLION AS OF QUARTER-END VERSUS. $161.9 BILLION REPORTED LAST YEAR

* QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $702.8 MILLION VERSUS $1,120.1 MILLION REPORTED LAST YEAR