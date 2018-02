Feb 21 (Reuters) - Cheesecake Factory Inc:

* THE CHEESECAKE FACTORY REPORTS RESULTS FOR FOURTH QUARTER OF FISCAL 2017

* Q4 REVENUE $571.8 MILLION VERSUS $603.1 MILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.53 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.24

‍COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES AT CHEESECAKE FACTORY RESTAURANTS DECLINED 0.9% IN Q4 OF FISCAL 2017​