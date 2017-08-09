FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-The Chefs’ Warehouse Q2 earnings per share $0.14
Sections
Featured
When neutron stars collide
science
When neutron stars collide
Ballot box dispute risks rekindling unrest, sanctions
Venezuela
Ballot box dispute risks rekindling unrest, sanctions
Firefighters gaining edge
California Wildfires
Firefighters gaining edge
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 9, 2017 / 8:20 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-The Chefs’ Warehouse Q2 earnings per share $0.14

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Chefs’ Warehouse Inc

* The Chefs’ Warehouse reports second quarter 2017 financial results

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.14

* Q2 sales $331.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $325.5 million

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $0.37 to $0.41

* Sees FY 2017 sales $1.28 billion to $1.29 billion

* Q2 pro forma earnings per share $0.14

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Chefs’ Warehouse Inc sees fiscal year 2017 gross profit between $325.0 million and $330.0 million

* FY2017 earnings per share view $0.38, revenue view $1.28 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.