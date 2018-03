BRIEF-The Children’S Place Q4 Adj. EPS $2.52

March 20 (Reuters) - Children’s Place Inc:

* THE CHILDREN’S PLACE SETS 12% OPERATING MARGIN AND $12.00 EPS TARGETS FOR FISCAL 2020 ENABLED BY ACCELERATED STRATEGIC INVESTMENTS

* Q4 SALES $570 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $574 MILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $2.49 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES NEW $250 MILLION SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION IN 2018​

* ‍SEES $125 MILLION ACCELERATED SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM IN 2018​

* SEES ‍25% INCREASE IN DIVIDEND​ IN 2018

* ‍NOW EXPECT TO ACHIEVE A 12% OPERATING MARGIN MILESTONE BY END OF 2020 WITH EPS OF $12.00​

* ‍DURING 2018 TO 2020 PERIOD, EXPECT CAPEX TO BE IN $75 MILLION TO $85 MILLION RANGE ANNUALLY​

* ‍DELIVERS Q4 COMPARABLE RETAIL SALES INCREASE OF 8.2%​

* SEES ‍COMPARABLE RETAIL SALES INCREASE OF ABOUT 2.5 PERCENT TO 3.5 PERCENT FOR FISCAL 2018

* SEES ‍A LOW SINGLE DIGIT COMPARABLE RETAIL SALES INCREASE IN Q1 OF 2018​

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $2.44 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S