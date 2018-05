BRIEF-The Children’S Place Reports Q1 Earnings Per Share $1.78

May 17 (Reuters) - Childrens Place Inc:

* THE CHILDREN’S PLACE REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS

* Q1 SALES $436.3 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $444 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $2.21 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $7.95 TO $8.20

* GENERATED COMPARABLE RETAIL SALES OF NEGATIVE 1.8% IN Q1

* 2018 GUIDANCE ASSUMES A COMPARABLE RETAIL SALES INCREASE OF APPROXIMATELY 3.5% TO 4.5%

* FY EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $8.16, REVENUE VIEW $1.91 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES HIGH SINGLE DIGIT COMPARABLE RETAIL SALES INCREASE IN Q2 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)