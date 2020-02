BRIEF-The Coca-Cola Company Reaffirms Full Year Guidance And Provides Update On Expected Impact From Covid-19

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Coca-Cola Co:

* THE COCA-COLA COMPANY REAFFIRMS FULL YEAR GUIDANCE AND PROVIDES UPDATE ON EXPECTED IMPACT FROM COVID-19

* STILL EXPECTS TO ACHIEVE ITS PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED FULL YEAR GUIDANCE

* CHINA RANKS AS THIRD-LARGEST MARKET IN WORLD FOR COCA-COLA COMPANY IN TERMS OF UNIT CASE VOLUME

* CURRENTLY ESTIMATES AN APPROXIMATE 2- TO 3-POINT IMPACT TO UNIT CASE VOLUME FOR Q1

* COMPANY CURRENTLY ESTIMATES 1- TO 2-PENNY IMPACT TO EARNINGS PER SHARE FOR Q1 FROM COVID-19

* CURRENTLY ESTIMATES 1- TO 2-POINT IMPACT TO ORGANIC REVENUE FOR Q1 FROM COVID-19

* SITUATION WITH CORONAVIRUS - CONTINUES TO EVOLVE, AND CO EXPECTS TO PROVIDE MORE INFORMATION DURING ITS NEXT EARNINGS CALL IN APRIL

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.49, REVENUE VIEW $8.82 BILLION — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.49, REVENUE VIEW $8.82 BILLION — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* FY2020 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $2.26, REVENUE VIEW $39.05 BILLION — REFINITIV IBES DATA