BRIEF-The Container Store Group Q2 loss per share $0.02

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Container Store Group Inc

* The Container Store Group announces second quarter fiscal 2017 financial results

* Q2 GAAP loss per share $0.02

* Q2 sales $218.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $215.6 million

* Q2 same store sales rose 1.9 percent

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.12

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Container Store Group Inc sees FY 2017 ‍net sales $845 million to $865 million​

* Container Store Group Inc sees ‍FY 2017 comparable store sales decrease 1% to increase 1%​

* Container Store Group Inc sees fy 2017 ‍net income per common share $0.11 to $0.22​

* Container Store Group Inc sees ‍FY 2017 adjusted net income per common share $0.30 to $0.41​

* FY2017 earnings per share view $0.22, revenue view $814.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S