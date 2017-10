BRIEF-The Cooper Companies provides update on manufacturing facilities in Puerto Rico

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Cooper Companies Inc

* The Cooper Companies provides update on manufacturing facilities in Puerto Rico

* Cooper Companies Inc - ‍manufacturing operations have been restored to approximately 90 pct​

* Cooper Companies Inc - ‍manufacturing operations are expected to continue ramping up over coming weeks in​ Juana Diaz

* Cooper Companies - ‍CooperVision manufacturing facility in Juana Diaz, Puerto Rico, sustained relatively minor damage​ following Hurricane Maria Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: