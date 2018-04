April 13 (Reuters) - The Economist :

* GROUP COMBINES SALES AND CIRCULATION DIVISIONS TO CREATE PUBLISHER TEAM UNDERPINNED BY CUSTOMER INSIGHTS

* MICHAEL BRUNT HAS BEEN APPOINTED CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER AND PUBLISHER OF THE ECONOMIST AND WILL LEAD NEW TEAM

* THE STRUCTURE BRINGS TOGETHER CIRCULATION DIVISION, WITH SALES, MARKETING SOLUTIONS, EVENTS AND ANALYTICS DIVISIONS INTO ONE TEAM Source text for Eikon: