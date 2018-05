May 2 (Reuters) - Ensign Group Inc:

* Q1 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.43

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.45 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY SAME-STORE OCCUPANCY WAS 79.2%, AN INCREASE OF 82 BASIS POINTS OVER PRIOR YEAR QUARTER

* QTRLY TOTAL PRO FORMA REVENUE $500.9 MILLION

* Q2 REVENUE VIEW $494.0 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S