BRIEF-The Federal Reserve May Need To Buy Corporate Bonds To Reduce Long-Term Damage From Coronavirus - FT

March 18 (Reuters) -

* THE FEDERAL RESERVE MUST REDUCE LONG-TERM DAMAGE FROM CORONAVIRUS - BEN BERNANKE AND JANET YELLEN’S OP-ED ON FT

* FISCAL POLICY WILL CERTAINLY HAVE TO DO MORE AS SIZE OF HIT TO ECONOMIC ACTIVITY BECOMES APPARENT- BERNANKE AND YELLEN’S OP-ED ON FT

* THE UNDERLYING CHALLENGES DUE TO CORONAVIRUS ARE QUITE DIFFERENT- BERNANKE AND YELLEN’S OP-ED ON FT

* THE FED, WITH SUPPORT OF TREASURY AND CONGRESS, COULD ALSO RESTART THE TERM ASSET-BACKED LENDING FACILITY- BERNANKE AND YELLEN’S OP-ED ON FT

* FED COULD ASK CONGRESS FOR AUTHORITY TO BUY LIMITED AMOUNTS OF INVESTMENT-GRADE CORPORATE DEBT- BERNANKE AND YELLEN’S OP-ED ON FT

* FED COULD EXPLORE LOW-COST FINANCING FOR BANKS TO SUPPORT LENDING TO HOUSEHOLDS,SMALL BIZ ADVERSELY AFFECTED BY CRISIS-BERNANKE AND YELLEN'S FT OP-ED Source text: on.ft.com/3a4LHTG