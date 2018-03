March 26 (Reuters) - Finish Line Inc:

* THE FINISH LINE, INC. ANNOUNCES ENTRY INTO MERGER AGREEMENT WITH JD SPORTS FASHION PLC

* ‍AGGREGATE DEAL VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $558 MILLION​

* ‍UPON CLOSING OF AGREEMENT, FINISH LINE EXECUTIVE TEAM WILL CONTINUE THEIR INVOLVEMENT WITH BUSINESS​

* ‍SPECIAL COMMITTEE APPOINTED BY CO'S BOARD RECOMMENDED AND BOARD VOTED UNANIMOUSLY TO APPROVE ENTERING INTO MERGER AGREEMENT​