Dec 21 (Reuters) - First Bancorp Inc:

* THE FIRST BANCORP ANNOUNCES CFO RETIREMENT PLAN

* FIRST BANCORP INC SAYS F. STEPHEN WARD EXPECTED TO RETIRE AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF COMPANY ON MARCH 30, 2018

* FIRST BANCORP INC - WARD WILL BE SUCCEEDED AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER BY RICHARD M. ELDER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: