April 30 (Reuters) - First of Long Island Corp:

* THE FIRST OF LONG ISLAND CORPORATION ANNOUNCES 22.4% INCREASE IN NET INCOME AND 15.8% INCREASE IN EPS FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.44

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.44 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* BOOK VALUE PER SHARE INCREASED 9.1% TO $14.44 AT 3/31/18 FROM $13.24 AT 3/31/17