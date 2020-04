April 21 (Reuters) - Flowr Corp:

* THE FLOWR CORPORATION ANNOUNCES A CAD $20 MILLION PRIVATE PLACEMENT LED BY INSIDERS & FOURTH QUARTER EARNINGS DATE

* FLOWR CORP - ANNOUNCES NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF CONVERTIBLE DEBENTURE UNITS OF $20 MILLION, WITH ABILITY TO UPSIZE TO $25 MILLION

* FLOWR CORP - OFFERING CONSISTS OF UNITS OF COMPANY AT A PRICE OF CAD$1,000.00 PER UNIT