BRIEF-The Flowr Corp Closes On Second Tranche Of Private Placement Of Debenture Units

June 3 (Reuters) - Flowr Corp:

* THE FLOWR CORPORATION CLOSES ON SECOND TRANCHE OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF DEBENTURE UNITS AND ANNOUNCES EXECUTIVE DEPARTURES

* FRANCESCO TALLARICO, CHIEF LEGAL OFFICER AND ASHLEY THOMSON, CHIEF PEOPLE OFFICER, TO LEAVE COMPANY

* CLOSES ON SECOND TRANCHE OF NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF CONVERTIBLE DEBENTURE UNITS FOR GROSS PROCEEDS OF $1,538,000

* ANDREW TEEHAN, CO'S DEPUTY GENERAL COUNSEL WILL ASSUME INTERIM GENERAL COUNSEL AFTER DEPARTURE OF TALLARICO IN LATE JUNE 2020